Homestay Hosts Needed for English Language Program Students

The English Language Program is recruiting homestay families in Guelph to host international students Aug. 12 to Sept. 9.

Hosts welcome students into their homes, provide meals and accommodation, and invite students to participate in family activities. Hosts receive a stipend to cover expenses.

The homestay program teaches international students about local culture while hosts learn about theirs.

More information about the homestay program, including host requirements, is available on the Open Ed website or by contacting homestay@uoguelph.ca.