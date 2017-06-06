Biomedical Sciences Prof Talks to New Scientist about Heart Health, Sleep Patterns

Prof. Tami Martino, Biomedical Sciences, was interviewed by New Scientist June 6 for a story looking at sleep patterns and how they can affect health. The story looked at how social jetlag, which involves keeping late nights on weekdays and trying to catch up on sleep on the weekend, could be detrimental to heart health. Martino said frequently shifting the times when you sleep could cause your body to fall out of sync, negatively affecting heart health. She studies the biological clock, circadian rhythms, and cardiovascular disease.