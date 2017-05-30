Sport Physiology Expert Discusses Female Injury Rates with Reuters

Prof. Lawrence Spriet, Human Health and Nutritional Sciences, was interviewed by Reuters May 29 for a story on injury rates among young female athletes. He discussed other researchers’ recent findings that injury rates among these athletes may be significantly under-reported. Spriet said training for young female athletes has become more tailored, which may help prevent injuries. He said it’s important to treat injuries immediately in order to prevent chronic problems. Spriet, a sports physiology researcher, has worked with Canada’s national junior hockey team and the Toronto Raptors. He studies exercise and the body’s response to training, as well as athletic performance.