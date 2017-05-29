BIO Director Talks DNA Barcoding With Smithsonian Magazine

Prof. Paul Hebert, Integrative Biology, was interviewed by Smithsonian Mag May 25 on DNA barcoding. Hebert discussed how he came up with the idea of analyzing DNA of organisms for a single genetic sequence that could be easily isolated and used to quickly distinguish species. DNA barcoding is now used around the world to track organisms. The article noted the technique can help conservationists and taxonomists access vast amounts of data on species health and distribution, and improve monitoring to better protect species. Hebert, director of the Biodiversity Institute of Ontario at U of G, studies DNA barcoding, biodiversity and evolutionary biology.