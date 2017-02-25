University, CUPE 3913 Reach Tentative Agreement

Working together with the assistance of a provincially appointed mediator, the University of Guelph and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 3913 have reached a tentative agreement, which now requires ratification by both parties.

The University and CUPE 3913, the union that represents teaching assistants and sessional lecturers, have been negotiating a renewal agreement since September.

Details of the agreement will remain confidential pending ratification by the membership of CUPE 3913 and the University’s Board of Governors.