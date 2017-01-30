University Expresses Sympathy Following Shooting in Quebec City

The University of Guelph community joins other Canadians in mourning after a fatal weekend shooting in Quebec City, says president Franco Vaccarino.

Six people were killed and 19 others wounded — some of them critically — following a shooting Jan. 29 at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre).

“This is a distressing and heartbreaking tragedy, and our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Vaccarino said.

“It is also a sad reminder of the ongoing importance of connecting communities and the core beliefs of inclusiveness and tolerance that define this country and the U of G community.”

University counselling services and other supports are available to assist students and employees, including the following:

–Student Counselling Services, Ext. 53244

–Student Support Network (drop-in hours are noon to 10 p.m., Monday to Friday, Raithby House)

–Good2Talk Helpline, 1-866-925-5454

–Employee assistance program for faculty and staff, 1-800-265-8310

–Multi-Faith Resource Team, Ext. 52392