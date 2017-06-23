Flags at Half-Mast Monday

The University of Guelph will lower its flags to half-mast June 26 in memory of a student.

The University was informed recently of the death of Caitlyn Dodds. She was a first-year student studying psychology.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Scott Funeral Home – Woodbridge Chapel, 7776 Kipling Avenue. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at the same location.

“Losing a member of our U of G community is always difficult,” said Brenda Whiteside, associate vice-president (student affairs). “The lowering of the flags is an opportunity to recognize their contributions to our campus.”

Whiteside reminds U of G students, faculty and staff that counselling and other support services are available:

–Student Counselling Services, Ext. 53244

–Good2Talk Helpline, 1-866-925-5454

–Employee assistance program for faculty and staff, 1-800-265-8310

–Multi-Faith Resource Team, Ext. 52392