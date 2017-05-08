U of G Student Selected in CFL Draft

A University of Guelph student was selected in the 2017 CFL Canadian draft Sunday.

Receiver Jacob Scarfone was picked n the sixth round by the Hamilton Tiger Cats. Scarfone, a commerce student, missed last football season due to a serious knee injury.

In 2015, he set a U of G single-season record with 940 receiving yards. He also caught 77 passes and had 10 touchdown that year.

In addition, Ian Marouf, who played for U of G in 2013 and was named the team’s rookie of the year, was drafted in the sixth round. The defensive lineman was picked by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.