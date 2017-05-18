U of G Strengthens Ties in Germany

Strengthened international research and teaching partnerships, including exchange visits by arts faculty members and students, are expected to result from a recent trip by University of Guelph officials to two universities in Germany.

At the University of Bremen, Don Bruce, dean of U of G’s College of Arts, was named “research ambassador” to mark his role in connecting the institutions and to recognize his plans for future collaborations.

Along with other U of G members, including Charlotte Yates, provost and vice-president (academic) and John Livernois, associate vice-president (research), Bruce also visited the University of the Arts in Bremen.

U of G ties with both schools for the past six years have included international exchanges for students and faculty members, lectureships and collaborative projects.

Bruce said the University aims to form strategic partnerships and further promote lecturer and artist exchanges, student internships, and teaching and research collaborations.

Other U of G officials on the Germany visit were Jonathan Newman, dean of the College of Biological Science; Richard Zytner, interim dean, College of Engineering and Physical Science; Belinda Leach, associate dean (research), College of Social and Applied Human Sciences; and Prof. Jade Ferguson, School of English and Theatre Studies.

More details about the visit are available online.