Prof Tells CP He Sees Potential, Challenges in Restaurant Surcharges for Benefits

Prof. Michael von Massow, Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, was interviewed by the Canadian Press May 10 on how some restaurants are adding a surcharge to bills to pay for employee benefits. The story ran in various media throughout the country, including CTV News, CityNews.ca and Metro News. Von Massow said the policy, which in the case of a Toronto restaurant involves an optional surcharge, has the potential to draw in some customers attracted to the concept of a socially responsible company. However, he added such a charge could lead to customers reducing their food purchases or not visiting such a restaurant, a potentially harmful blow to an industry with small profit margins. Von Massow studies restaurant pricing and revenue management.