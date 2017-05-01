Prof Interviewed by TVO about Future of Canadian Dairy Quota System

Prof. Alfons Weersink, Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, was interviewed by TVO April 28 about Canada’s dairy supply management system. The article looked at what could happen to farmers if Canada abolished the dairy quota system, which imposes tariffs on dairy imports, permits Canadian farmers to produce a certain amount of milk each year and guarantees them a set income. Weersink said if the quota was abolished, Canadian farmers could likely compete long-term with foreign competitors, but it would be a big challenge for many farmers initially. He studies agricultural policy, government decisions and farmers, and farm structure.