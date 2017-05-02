Prof Discusses History of Marijuana Legislation with CBC Radio

Prof. Catherine Carstairs, History, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s The Morning Edition May 2, with the interview featured in a CBCNews.ca article. Carstairs spoke about when Canada first enacted marijuana legislation in 1923. She thinks the law was created in response to a growing number of American states banning the drug, despite there being little evidence of widespread marijuana use in Canada at that time. The federal government is close to legalizing marijuana, something Carstairs believes is a result of Canadians’ familiarity with the drug. She studies the history of illegal drug use and is the author of the book Jailed for Possession: Illegal Drug Use, Regulation and Power in Canada, 1920-1961.