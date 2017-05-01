Places to Eat on Campus This Summer

Summer hours are in effect for your favourite food spots around campus. Find out what’s open when!
Grad Student Lounge – University Centre
Drop in for salads, sandwiches, pizza, pasta and burgers.
- Monday to Friday – noon to 6 p.m.
The CSA’s “campus living room” offers all-day breakfast, is committed to local food, and has a great selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
- Monday to Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hospitality Services – locations across campus
Check our their summer hours for information on when MACKS, Starbucks, University Centre food court, Second Cup, OVC Cafeteria and Gryphs are open.
- Hours vary by location
Bob’s Dogs – Beside the Bullring
Nothing says summertime like a grilled hot dog or sausage in the sunshine! Open for lunch throughout the week.
Brass Taps – University Centre
Whether you call it Brass Taps or The Keg, this campus pub is known for its delicious seasonal lunch specials. A great place for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets.
- Monday, Tuesday and Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wednesday and Thursday – 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
From 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., enjoy fresh baked goods and non-alcoholic beverages.
Want to host a private event at the Brass Taps outside of their standard hours? Contact Brooke Crease for assistance.
Brass Taps will be closed from July 22 to August 6.