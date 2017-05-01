Places to Eat on Campus This Summer

Summer hours are in effect for your favourite food spots around campus. Find out what’s open when!

Grad Student Lounge – University Centre

Drop in for salads, sandwiches, pizza, pasta and burgers.

  • Monday to Friday – noon to 6 p.m.

The Bullring

The CSA’s “campus living room” offers all-day breakfast, is committed to local food, and has a great selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

  • Monday to Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hospitality Services – locations across campus

Check our their summer hours for information on when MACKS, Starbucks, University Centre food court, Second Cup, OVC Cafeteria and Gryphs are open.

  •  Hours vary by location

Bob’s Dogs – Beside the Bullring

Nothing says summertime like a grilled hot dog or sausage in the sunshine! Open for lunch throughout the week.

Brass Taps – University Centre

Whether you call it Brass Taps or The Keg, this campus pub is known for its delicious seasonal lunch specials. A great place for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets.

  • Monday, Tuesday and Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Thursday – 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

From 9:30 a.m. to  11:00 a.m., enjoy fresh baked goods and non-alcoholic beverages.

Want to host a private event at the Brass Taps outside of their standard hours? Contact Brooke Crease for assistance.

Brass Taps will be closed from July 22 to August 6.

 