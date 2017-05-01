Places to Eat on Campus This Summer

Summer hours are in effect for your favourite food spots around campus. Find out what’s open when!

Grad Student Lounge – University Centre

Drop in for salads, sandwiches, pizza, pasta and burgers.

Monday to Friday – noon to 6 p.m.

The Bullring

The CSA’s “campus living room” offers all-day breakfast, is committed to local food, and has a great selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Monday to Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hospitality Services – locations across campus

Check our their summer hours for information on when MACKS, Starbucks, University Centre food court, Second Cup, OVC Cafeteria and Gryphs are open.

Hours vary by location

Bob’s Dogs – Beside the Bullring

Nothing says summertime like a grilled hot dog or sausage in the sunshine! Open for lunch throughout the week.

Brass Taps – University Centre

Whether you call it Brass Taps or The Keg, this campus pub is known for its delicious seasonal lunch specials. A great place for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets.

Monday, Tuesday and Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday – 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

From 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., enjoy fresh baked goods and non-alcoholic beverages.

Want to host a private event at the Brass Taps outside of their standard hours? Contact Brooke Crease for assistance.

Brass Taps will be closed from July 22 to August 6.