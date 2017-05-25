OVC Prof’s Immune Response Research Featured in Globe and Mail

Prof. Bonnie Mallard, Pathobiology, was interviewed by the Globe and Mail May 25 about her high immune response technology research. The story was part of a feature examining the winners of this year’s Governor General’s Innovation Awards. Mallard’s invention allows farmers and breeders to identify animals with the best immune systems, who are naturally the most disease-resistant. She said it is not about treating sick animals, but making sure animals do not get sick in the first place. Mallard hopes to expand the technology to other farm animals. She studies disease resistance and genetic selection for enhanced immune responsiveness.