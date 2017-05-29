OVC Prof Shauna Blois on CBC Radio

Ontario Veterinary College professor Shauna Blois was featured on the popular CBC radio program Quirks & Quarks May 27.

Blois took part in the “Quirks & Questions” segment, providing a scientific answer to a listener question about whether humans are the only animals with different blood types.

During a two-minute interview, Blois, a professor in the Department of Clinical Studies, explained that domestic mammals such as cats and dogs also have different blood types. She said this is important information for pet owners to know when their pets need medical attention.

Blois studies effects of drugs and systemic disease on blood coagulation and transfusion medicine.