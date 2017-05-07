Kombucha Tea Health Benefits Unproven, Food Science Prof Tells CTV News

Prof. Keith Warriner, Food Science, was interviewed by CTV National News May 7 to discuss kombucha tea. The tea has been growing in popularity, with some people making it at home, due to alleged health benefits. Warriner said scientific studies have thus far not proven health benefits from drinking the tea, and that drinking the tea in excess could be detrimental. He also said people making the tea at home have to be very careful during the fermentation process. Warriner studies food safety and microbiology.