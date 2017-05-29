U of G Prof Stephen Henighan Featured in Globe and Mail

Two books written by U of G Prof. Stephen Henighan were the subject of a full-page story in the May 27 issue of the Globe and Mail.

The article reviewed Henighan’s books, Mr. Singh Among the Fugitives and The Path of the Jaguar, and discussed the issue of cultural appropriation (both of Henighan’s protagonists are of a different race than him).

Henighan, a School of Languages and Literatures professor, teaches Spanish-American literature and culture and is a novelist, short story writer and journalist. He has written more than a dozen fiction and non-fiction books and his literary journalism has appeared in publications around the world.

Henighan’s Sandino’s Nation: Ernesto Cardenal and Sergio Ramirez Writing Nicaragua, 1940-2012, won the “best book” award from the Canadian Association of Hispanists and was a finalist for the Canada Prizes awarded by the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences. His book When Words Deny the World: The Reshaping of Canadian Writing, was nominated for a Governor General’s award for non-fiction.