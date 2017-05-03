Grocery Store Lab Featured by Radio-Canada International

The opening of the University of Guelph’s new grocery store lab was featured by Radio-Canada International May 2. The lab will use a range of technology, including eye-tracking glasses and a host of cameras, to examine how shoppers make choices in the supermarket. Prof. Michael von Massow, Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, said the lab will enable researchers to determine what are the various influences that people act upon in making food choice decisions, whether that be colours, placement on shelves, cost or ingredients. Von Massow, the lab’s research director, studies food value chains, food pricing and revenue management.