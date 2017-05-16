Former President Summerlee Named Interim President at Carleton University

Alastair Summerlee, former president of the University of Guelph, has been appointed interim president and vice-chancellor of Carleton University, it was announced today.

Summerlee will begin as Carleton’s 14th president Aug. 1.

“Alastair is a passionate leader and advocate for teaching and learning, and his appointment at Carleton speaks to his many accomplishments here at U of G,” said president Franco Vaccarino.

“I know the entire University community joins me in wishing him the very best in this new role.”

Summerlee served as U of G president from 2003 until 2014. His career as an administrator, scholar, professor and researcher spans more than 43 years.

A professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences since 1988, Summerlee also served as associate dean of the Ontario Veterinary College; dean of graduate studies; associate vice-president (academic); and provost and vice-president (academic).