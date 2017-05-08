Flags at Half-Mast Tuesday

The University of Guelph will lower its flags to half-mast May 9 in memory of two students.

The University was informed recently of the deaths of Alana Weichel and Andrew Bishop. Neither student was enrolled in the summer semester.

Weichel was a fourth year student studying French and political science. A private family service was held Sunday.

Bishop, a transfer student from Fanshawe, was a first year economics student. The family will be holding a private ceremony.

“Losing a member of our U of G community is always difficult,” said Brenda Whiteside, associate vice-president (student affairs). The lowering of the flags is an opportunity to recognise their contributions to the campus.

Whiteside reminds people that counselling services and other support are always available to help U of G students, faculty and staff.

Resources include:

–Student Counselling Services, Ext. 53244

–Good2Talk Helpline, 1-866-925-5454

–Employee assistance program for faculty and staff, 1-800-265-8310

–Multi-Faith Resource Team, Ext. 52392