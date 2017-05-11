Flags at Half-Mast Friday in Memory of Staff Member

The University of Guelph’s campus flags will be at half-mast Friday in memory of staff member Gary Toporowski, who died May 9.

Toporowski had worked for the Department of Physical Resources as a refrigeration mechanic since 1987.

“Everyone that had ever spoken with Gary will remember him for his laugh, being ready with a joke, and passion for his family. He will most certainly be missed by all,” said Steve Nyman, director of maintenance and energy services at U of G.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. There will be no service, but the family is requesting that friends and co-workers share memories online.

The University reminds people of its counselling services and other supports available to assist staff and students, including:

–Student Counselling Services, Ext. 53244

–Good2Talk Helpline, 1-866-925-5454

–Employee assistance program for faculty and staff, 1-800-265-8310

–Multi-Faith Resource Team, Ext. 52392