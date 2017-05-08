Emeritus Prof Has Book on Eating Bugs Featured by The Walrus

Emeritus professor David Waltner-Toews, Population Medicine, had an excerpt from his most recent book featured by The Walrus May 8. In Eat the Beetles: An Exploration into our Conflicted Relationship with Insects, Waltner-Toews discusses the possibility of bugs, which are often eaten in East Asia, appearing on the menus of North American restaurants. He writes that “the path to normalizing insects on the plate is a path that leads through mutual respect to greater ecological and cultural understanding.” He first grew interested in the concept when Veterinarians Without Borders-Canada, an organization he helped establish, started a project in Laos to help people raise crickets for food.