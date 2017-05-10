Don’t Bug Out Over Eating Insects, Prof Tells CBC News

Emeritus professor David Waltner-Toews, Population Medicine, was interviewed by CBC News May 10. He was discussing his latest book, Eat the Beetles, and the possibility of insects becoming popular as a food option in North America. Waltner-Toews, who first grew interested in the idea through his work with Veterinarians without Borders (Canada), said eating insects is common in East Asia and offers several benefits, including being rich in protein and emitting fewer greenhouse gases than conventional livestock.