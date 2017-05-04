Crosby Concussion Should Concern NHL, Marketing Prof Writes in Globe and Mail

The recent concussion of NHL superstar Sidney Crosby was the focus of an op-ed article written by Prof. Timothy Dewhirst, Marketing and Consumer Studies, in the Globe and Mail May 4. Crosby, arguably the NHL’s most recognizable player, suffered a concussion from a crosscheck and missed his team’s last playoff game. Dewhirst, who studies branding and sports marketing, wrote that the loss of Crosby for an extended period, or a forced retirement due to numerous concussions, could harm the league with sponsors and fans. The league chose not to suspend Matt Niskanen for the illegal hit, which Dewhirst wrote sends a message the NHL does not take player safety seriously.