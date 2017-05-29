BIO Director Talks DNA Barcoding with Smithsonian Magazine

Prof. Paul Hebert, Integrative Biology, was interviewed by Smithsonian Mag May 25 for a story looking at DNA barcoding. Hebert discussed how he came up with the idea for sequencing the DNA of different organisms and searching for a single sequence that could be easily isolated and used to quickly distinguish species. DNA barcoding is now used around the world to track organisms. The article noted the technique can help conservationists and taxonomists access vast amounts of data on the health and distribution of various species and increase monitoring to help species be better protected. Hebert, director of the Biodiversity Institute of Ontario at U of G, studies DNA barcoding, biodiversity and evolutionary biology.