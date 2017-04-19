Provincial PC Party Leader Visits U of G

Patrick Brown, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, visited the University of Guelph Wednesday along with three other MPPs

They met with U of G president Franco Vaccarino and other University administrators, as well as students and faculty from the School of Engineering and Department of Food Science.

Brown requested the tour to learn more about post-graduation employment success for U of G students. Employment rates for U of G graduates meet or exceed the system average, especially in veterinary medicine, agricultural and biological science, engineering and social sciences.

Brown discussed design projects with engineering students. The engineering school has a 97.7-per-cent post-graduation employment rate, about five per cent higher than the system average.

He also toured the Department of Food Science and met with students and faculty. U of G’s food science and nutrition students have a 93.2-per-cent post-graduation employment rate.

Accompanying Brown on the visit were MPPs Ted Arnott, Lorne Coe and Michael Harris.