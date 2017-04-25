Profs Debate Future of Meat on TVO’s The Agenda

A panel discussion on the future of meat production was the the focus of TVO’s The Agenda April 24. Profs. Ben Bohrer, Food Science, and Michael von Massow, Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, spoke on how the world will feed an estimated nine billion people by 2050, especially when many developing countries are increasing meat consumption. They discussed the challenges involved with meat production, as well as current trends with farming and agriculture. Bohrer studies beef, pork, and poultry production, including quality, yield, shelf life and processing, while von Massow studies food value chains and sustainability.