Integrative Biology Prof Discusses Salamander Crossing with TVO

Prof. Jim Bogart, Integrative Biology, was interviewed by TVO April 3 for a story looking at the annual crossing of a Burlington road by the Jefferson salamander. Each year for three weeks, a road is closed to allow the endangered salamanders to cross the road safely to a pond where they breed. Bogart, who studies amphibians and has been researching the Jefferson salamander since 1977, said road closures can help the salamanders avoid death, but that tunnels or culverts are sometimes built to provide amphibians with a safe, permanent crossing. Bogart said he is hoping more can be done to protect the salamanders.