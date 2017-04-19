Food and Agriculture Economics Prof Discusses Donald Trump, Canadian Dairy Industry

The call by American president Donald Trump to overturn Canada’s dairy supply quota system was the focus of a Business News Network interview by Prof. Michael von Massow April 19. The Food, Agricultural & Resource Economics professor discussed the reasons for the push by the U.S. dairy industry against Canadian farmers, as well as what the future of Canada’s dairy will look like once free trade begins with Europe. Canada will likely maintain the dairy quota system for some time, von Massow said. He studies agricultural economics and food value chains.