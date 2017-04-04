From Concept to Commercialization: Staff, Prof Discuss Process on Talk Local Guelph

The challenges of taking lab concepts to commercialization were the focus of a Talk Local Guelph interview April 4. The show will air several times this week. Physics professor John Dutcher, Prof. Mario Monteiro, Chemistry, and Catalyst Centre staff members David Hobson and Steve de Brabandere explained the complicated path to take an idea to market. Dutcher studies soft matter and biological physics at surfaces, which can lead to the discovery of new biomaterials. Monteiro studies vaccines, with his work including developing the first glycoconjugate vaccine that may be capable of controlling both infection and colonization levels from C. difficile. The Catalyst Centre works with U of G faculty, staff and students to protect intellectual property and to advise on patenting and commercialization opportunities, including licensing and business startups.