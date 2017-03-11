University, CUPE 1334 Reach Tentative Agreement

The University of Guelph and CUPE 1334, the union that represents 240 trades, custodial and maintenance workers on campus, have reached a tentative agreement. It now requires ratification by both parties.

The University and CUPE 1334 released the following joint statement:

“Together we have come to a fair and innovative agreement that recognizes the important contributions that CUPE 1334 members make to the U of G community while meeting the current and future needs of the University. Talks between the parties were open, respectful and constructive. Both bargaining teams should be commended for their hard work and dedication in reaching a renewal agreement.”

Details of the agreement remain confidential pending ratification by CUPE 1334 members and the Board of Governors.