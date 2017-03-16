U of G Students Raise $107,000 for Relay for Life

University of Guelph students raised more than $100,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society during the annual Relay for Life this month, becoming only the third post-secondary school in Canada to raise more than $100,000 in the event.

Teams of students participated in the 12-hour overnight relay that was held in the Gryphon Field House March 11 and 12 and raised $107,000. Carleton University and Queen’s University are the only other schools to raise more than $100,000.

This year’s total easily surpassed that of last year, when U of G students raised $70,000.

“We were so happy with the outcome, and next year we will have an even bigger goal,” said Shelby Roper, president of the U of G Relay for Life event.

Money raised from the U of G event helps local branches of the Canadian Cancer Society to support cancer patients and fund research into new and better treatments.

Relay for Life takes place across Canada and the United States at various times throughout the year.