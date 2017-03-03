Three social media accounts you should follow in March

Check out these social media superstars from around the University for interesting ideas and creative content. They’re three accounts well worth following this month.

Brightmuslimwomen on Instagram – U of G photography student Sondoce Wasfy is quite done with the stereotyping of Muslim women, so she’s broadening perspectives with her Brightmuslimwomen Instagram account. Check out her photos that show the great accomplishments – and the everyday lives – of Muslim women.

@Wild_Ontario on Twitter – They’re fierce predators, capable of crushing their prey in their vice-like grips…but they’re so CUTE! Wild Ontario is a live-animal, environmental education program based at U of G. Their Twitter account lets you know when they have shows on and treats you to some pretty great photos of owls.

@UofGResearch on Instagram – To celebrate Canada 150, the Office of Research launched their new Instagram account with a project featuring 150 U of G innovations. From corn in cosmetics to using social media to track infectious diseases, this account gives you a daily dose of U of G brilliance.

Know of an outstanding social media account or hashtag? Tell us about it through newslinks@uoguelph.ca.