Soy-based Cider, Insulation, Hot Chocolate Winners at Project Soy

Flame-retardant insulation, cider and cannabis-infused hot chocolate — all containing soy — are among the winners of this year’s Project SOY (Soybean Opportunities for Youth) competition.

The 21st annual event, held today at the Government of Ontario building at One Stone Rd., included 14 projects and 30 University of Guelph students from the main campus and Ridgetown campus.

Project SOY cash prizes are awarded for diploma, undergraduate and graduate projects. First place wins $2,500; second place, $1,000; and third place, $500.

In the diploma category, David Weaver won first place for cannabis-infused hot chocolate. Second place went to James Plumridge and Jesse Kankula for a protein powder, and Colin Hartley received third for a healthy soy-based soda.

Topping the undergraduate category were Alexandra Camara, Laura Manerus and Natalie Martic for a soy-based cider. Second place went to Joyce Cheng, Michael Biancaniello, Ally Gowman and Peter Quosai for a 3-D printed filament, and Ashley-Ann Rutherford and Chloe Quilliam took third for their 3-D printed cookie.

In the graduate category, Ehsan Bhazin and Michael Snowdon won first prize for developing flame-retardant insulation. Alyssa Green and Gabriella Allegrini took second place for soy-based bath bombs, and third went to Yin Le, Connor Davis, Baraka Gitari and Dylan Jubinville for a technology-charging system that harvests energy from soybean-based materials.

Attending the event were Lloyd Longfield, MP for Guelph; Mike Toombs, director of research and innovation for the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA); and Peter Hannam, a soybean industry leader and U of G alumnus.

Malcolm Campbell, U of G’s vice-president (research), served as master of ceremonies.

Project SOY is sponsored by DEKALB Brand Seeds, SOY20/20, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Grain Farmers of Ontario, and OMAFRA.

For media questions, contact:

Owen Roberts, Director, Research Communications, 519 824-4120, Ext. 58278, owen@uoguelph.ca

Robyn Ralph, student coordinator, Ext. 53511, soybeans@uoguelph.ca