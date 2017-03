A study by University of Guelph researchers on how winter affects how many birds will breed each year was featured by CTV News March 21. The researchers found the ground temperature at sparrows’ winter home plays a major role in determining how many of the birds return to Canada to breed in the spring and summer. Integrative Biology professor Ryan Norris said the study could aid in conservation efforts of not just the songbirds, but of other migratory animals as well.