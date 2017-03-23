Research Vice-President Discusses Federal Budget, Agri-Food Innovation with BNN

Potential growth in Canada’s agri-food industries resulting from the recent federal budget was the focus of a live interview with Malcolm Campbell, vice-president (research), on the Business News Network’s Commodities show March 23. Campbell discussed plans by the Liberal government to encourage innovation in agriculture and food, and talked about how investing in research can lead to growth in agri-food industries. The budget includes funding for superclusters to encourage innovation, including innovation in agri-food. U of G received nearly $77 million in federal funding in 2016 to launch Food From Thought, intended to spark a digital revolution in food and agriculture.