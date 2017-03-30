Provost Discusses Increase in U.S. Applicants With The Agenda

Charlotte Yates, U of G provost and vice-president (academic), was interviewed as part of a panel discussion on The Agenda March 28. Yates joined host Steve Paikin, Deb Matthews, the province’s minister of advanced education and skills development, and representatives from other universities to discuss increased interest among American students in Ontario schools since Donald Trump’s election as president. Yates said undergraduate programs have attracted more interest from the United States, although she said other factors could include Canada’s low dollar and the high international profile of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.