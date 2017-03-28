Ontario150 Partnership Aims to Help Artists Take Flight

Helping young artists launch careers after university is the purpose of a new mentorship project involving the University of Guelph and the Guelph Arts Council (GAC).

The Ontario150 Partnership Program will support young musicians and visual artists working with artist mentors and community curators.

The program is intended to help artists develop professional networks and business and management skills to work as creative entrepreneurs, said Prof. Sally Hickson, director of U of G’s School of Fine Art and Music (SOFAM).

“Post-secondary programs like SOFAM’s give young artists a strong orientation to professional life, but learning and networking beyond the classroom ensure successful transitions,” she said.

Participants will be fourth-year students and recent SOFAM graduates. Some spaces in the program will be reserved for other young Guelph artists.

The Ontario150 Partnership Program is intended to mark Canada’s sesquicentennial with collaborative projects that support young artists and promote diversity and inclusion.

“Guelph is home to a vibrant community of artists, and we look forward to working with SOFAM to help young artists build connections in that community and ultimately to live, work and thrive as Guelph artists,” said Patti Broughton, executive director of the GAC.

For information, contact 519-836-3280 or administration@guelpharts.ca.