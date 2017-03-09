Prof to Be Featured on Discovery Channel Sunday

A University of Guelph professor will be featured on Discovery Channel’s Mighty Ships on Sunday. Shoshanah Jacobs, Integrative Biology, will talk about her experiences as an expedition leader and the challenges of sailing the Arctic.

Filming took place last summer while Jacobs was on holiday with her family on the Ocean Endeavour cruise ship as expedition leader for Adventure Canada.

The segment will also feature Brittany Manley, who worked with Jacobs and was one of U of G’s first master’s students in tourism management. Manley studied ecotourism education on one of Adventure Canada’s ships.

Jacobs studies Arctic seabirds. Before joining U of G, she ran a polar region expedition company. She has also advised and accompanied media and film crews to the North, and is a scuba diver and photographer.

The Mighty Ships episode featuring Jacobs airs on the Discovery Channel Sunday at 7 p.m.