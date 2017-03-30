Middle-Aged Canadians Not Practicing Safe Sex: U of G Study

When it comes to getting frisky, it’s single middle-aged Canadians who are being risky.

A new University of Guelph study has revealed that a majority of single sexually active 40- to 59-year-olds are not practicing safe sex.

Results showed that 65 per cent of men – single, divorced, separated or widowed – and 72 per cent of women did not use a condom the last time they had sex.

Published today in The Canadian Journal of Human Sexuality, the findings are part of the first-ever national sexual health survey of the sex lives of Canadians between the ages of 40 and 59.

“With every passing year of our sex lives, we become less likely to use condoms because there is less motivation,” said Prof. Robin Milhausen, sex expert and lead researcher on the study.

For younger people fresh out of high school sex education classes, pregnancy and the risks of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are at the forefront of their minds, which may lead them to protect themselves with condoms, said Milhausen.

“But for women in their 40s and 50s, who are approaching or have reached menopause, pregnancy may no longer be a concern, and our survey found both women and men in this age group aren’t too worried about STIs either.”

The study was conducted in partnership with the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada and the Reproductive and Sexual Health Division of Church and Dwight Canada, makers of Trojan condoms and vibrators. It entailed surveying 2,400 participants about their sexual health, happiness and pleasure as well as sexual behaviours and attitudes.

The study found 58 per cent of single respondents were not very or not at all concerned about contracting an STI.

“Many single sexually active adult Canadians underestimate their risk of STIs in part because they’re not aware of how common they are and because they don’t know that most STI cases have no symptoms so you can’t always tell if you or your partner has an infection,” said the family relations and applied nutrition professor. “This is worrisome because we are seeing a significant rise in the STI rate in this age group. For sexually active single people of any age, condom use is the most effective way of reducing STIs.”

According to Milhausen, divorced men and women may face unique obstacles when it comes to safer sex.

“Often people in their 40s and 50s were married for years and are new to the dating scene. Some of them may struggle with how to bring up the topic of condoms and negotiate using a condom with their partner.”

The study revealed that the more sexual partners, the more likely both sexes were to use a condom.

“Individuals in committed relationships are typically the least likely to use a condom,” said Milhausen. “They feel because they are in a relationship characterized by love and trust that they aren’t at risk for STIs, which is a fallacy.”

This finding emphasizes the need to raise awareness about safe sex, she added.

“Ultimately, this survey has revealed that single people in their 40s and 50s are sexually active. We need to normalize it and normalize condoms as part of the sexual experience.”