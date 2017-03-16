Guelph-Humber Programs to Be Offered Online With eCampusOntario Award

Two University of Guelph-Humber programs will be made available online to students – in addition to their traditional classroom format – through a $615,000 award from eCampusOntario.

U of G was among successful applicants in a 2016-2018 New Program Development call for proposals from eCampusOntario. The non-profit organization, consisting of all publicly funded colleges and universities in Ontario, aims to expand online learning opportunities.

The U of G project is funded by eCampusOntario, and will add full online delivery of two existing bachelor of applied science programs offered at the University of Guelph-Humber in family and community social services and in early childhood studies.

“The conversion to online delivery will extend the reach of these programs and provide students with the flexibility required to balance work and family commitments while achieving their academic goals,” said Michelle Fach, director of Open Learning and Educational Support at U of G.

Students will be able to use prior academic and workplace experience for credit in order to complete their degree programs earlier. Both programs will continue to be offered in classroom format on campus.

“The selection process for funding by eCampusOntario was rigorous, and the success of the University of Guelph proposals speaks to the quality of the submissions,” said Sofie Lachapelle, acting associate vice-president (academic).

The University of Guelph used earlier awards from eCampusOntario to create 13 online courses, two strategic projects and one module. Under the new project, 21 online courses will be developed by March 2018.