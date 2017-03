U of G master’s student Carly Fraser was featured on CBC News for her project, which involved getting homeowners to take photos during moments when they realized food was going to waste at home. After two weeks, she surveyed the 22 participants about what food they were throwing out and why. Conducted with U of G’s Guelph Food Waste Research Group, the project aimed to get people talking about food waste and to find out how they feel when they throw food out.