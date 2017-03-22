Flags at Half-Mast Friday in Memory of Staff Member

The University’s flags will be lowered to half-mast March 24 to mark the memorial service for U of G staff member Ken Carey.

Carey, who died Feb. 28, was a research technician for the turf management program and a sessional lecturer. He worked at U of G for 35 years.

A celebration of life service is set for Friday, March 24, at 1 p.m. at Harcourt Memorial United Church, 87 Dean Ave., Guelph.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to Hospice Wellington or the Harcourt Memorial United Church.