Winter Convocation Ceremonies to Take Place Feb. 22-23

More than 1,000 graduands will cross the stage this month during winter convocation ceremonies at the University of Guelph.

The ceremonies will take place Feb. 22-23 at War Memorial Hall, as follows:

Feb. 22

College of Biological Science, 10 a.m.

Ontario Agricultural College and Ontario Veterinary College, 1 p.m.

College of Business and Economics, 4 p.m.

Feb. 23

College of Physical and Engineering Science, 10 a.m.

College of Arts and College of Social and Applied Human Sciences (CSAHS), 1 p.m.

A second CSAHS ceremony will take place at 4 p.m.

All ceremonies may be viewed live online on the U of G website.