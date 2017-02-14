Update on CUPE 3913 Negotiations

This bulletin is intended to update the University of Guelph community on the talks between the University and CUPE 3913, the union that represents teaching assistants and sessional lecturers.

The University is currently negotiating a renewal collective agreement with the union. Negotiations began in the fall and since that time, the parties have made progress on many outstanding issues.

The parties met Tuesday Jan. 31 with a conciliator. The parties were unable to reach an agreement and, as a result, employees represented by CUPE 3913 will be in a legal strike position as of Feb. 27.

It’s important to note that this does not mean there will be a labour disruption. The parties have agreed to continue negotiations with the assistance of a mediator on February 23 and 24. The University is encouraged by the union’s commitment to continue discussions and we remain dedicated to successfully negotiating a settlement.

In the event of a work stoppage, the University will work hard to minimize the effect on students, staff, faculty and other members of the U of G community. The University would remain open and continue to provide services. All classes and exams would continue.

We will communicate with the community on a regular basis to ensure that you remain informed. Updates will be posted to this website. Again, the University values the work of all its employees, and is committed to negotiating a fair settlement. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time.