Update on CUPE 3913 Negotiations

This bulletin is intended to update the University of Guelph community on the talks between the University and CUPE 3913, the union that represents teaching assistants and sessional lecturers.

The University is currently negotiating a new collective agreement with the union. Negotiations began in the fall and since that time and the parties have made progress on many outstanding issues.

The two parties have continued to meet with the assistance of a provincially-appointed mediator, but negotiations to date have not led to the signing of a new collective agreement.

As a result, employees represented by CUPE 3913 will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

However, the parties have agreed to continue negotiations with the assistance of a mediator Feb. 23 and 24. The University is encouraged by the union’s commitment to continue discussions and we remain dedicated to successfully negotiating a settlement.

In the event of a work stoppage, the University will work hard to minimize the effect on students, staff, faculty and other members of the U of G community. The University would remain open and continue to provide services.

We will communicate with the community on a regular basis to ensure that you remain informed.

Again, the University of Guelph is committed to negotiating a fair settlement. We appreciate your patience and understanding.