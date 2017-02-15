University Mourning Death of Student

The University of Guelph has been informed that Amina Kapadia, a first-year bachelor of science student, died Feb. 14 in a house fire in Brampton, Ont. U of G flags will be lowered to half-mast once details are available.

“Our heart goes out to the friends and family of Amina,” said Brenda Whiteside, associate vice-president (student affairs). “This is a tragic and incredibly sad event, and we are here to support the U of G community.”

Whiteside said that, in a year marked by several student deaths, the University has further strengthened its support services for community members who may be struggling. In addition to its regular programs on and off campus, the University has arranged campus visits by the Canadian Mental Health Association of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin for drop-in emotional support sessions for students. Details will be available later today.

Whiteside urged members of the campus community to avail themselves of campus support services. “Please reach out if you need help or to talk,” she said.

For information, visit:

https://www.uoguelph.ca/mentalwellbeing/front-page.

Campus support services include the following: