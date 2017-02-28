U of G welcomes new registrar

Following an extensive search, U of G has appointed Ray Darling as University Registrar, effective March 1.

Most recently, Darling served as Registrar at the University of Waterloo and has also served as Registrar at Wilfrid Laurier University. Darling is a recognized leader in strategic enrolment management.

Darling brings over 25 years of experience in post-secondary education to the role and has a long history with U of G. Darling was U of G’s Associate Registrar (Admissions), has taught here as a sessional instructor, competed as a Gryphon athlete, and completed a U of G MA in Political Science.