U of G United Way Campaign Final Tally: $640,000

The University of Guelph’s 2016 United Way campaign was its most successful ever, with the campus community raising about $640,000 — $40,000 above its goal.

The announcement was made today by Prof. Catherine Carstairs, chair of the Department of History, and co-chair of the University’s United Way campaign.

The University had already raised $620,000 when the campus campaign closed in December 2016, but further individual pledges and event receipts pushed up the grand total.

It was the fifth consecutive year that the U of G community raised more than $600,000 for the United Way.

Carstairs’ co-chair for the 2017 campaign will be Peter Routledge from Student Housing Services.