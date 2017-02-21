U of G PhD Student, Space Research Featured on CTV News

University of Guelph physics doctoral candidate Scott VanBommel was featured in a CTV News story Feb. 21. VanBommel, who completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees at U of G, is a finalist to be one of Canada’s next astronauts. The shortlist of 72 people was selected from more than 4,000 applicants. The story mentioned U of G experts involved in space research, and Malcolm Campbell, vice-president (research), discussed why Guelph researchers are so successful in this field. Final astronaut selections will be made in August.